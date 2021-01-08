Devery 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,297.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Devery token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $240,238.92 and $9,297.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

