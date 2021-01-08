DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $85.84 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.