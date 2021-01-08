DEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $97.91 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $97.91 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.