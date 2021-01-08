DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 5.5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.73. 3,218,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,579,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

The firm has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

