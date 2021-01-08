DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 5.5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.73. 3,218,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,579,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
The firm has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
