DIA Price Hits $1.46 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, DIA has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $41.37 million and $13.47 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

