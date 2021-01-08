Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,765.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $4,765.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00097965 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,561,279 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

