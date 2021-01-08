Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 16.7%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares shot up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37. 1,110,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 692,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

