DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.85

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.85 and last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 10483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,201 shares of company stock worth $8,702,845. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

