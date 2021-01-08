DiFy.Finance (YFIII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $333,138.00

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $333,138.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $228.42 or 0.00568779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00440070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048128 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990 tokens. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

