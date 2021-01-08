Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.87

Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 35015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Diginex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $668.57 million, a P/E ratio of -171.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.