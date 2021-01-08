Digital Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $864,517.62 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $63.89 or 0.00157629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00421601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

