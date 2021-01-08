Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $58,987.62 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,799,856 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

