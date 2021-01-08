Digitex City Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

