Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00440735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

