Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.21 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

