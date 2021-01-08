Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $37,991.74 and $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00229829 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.