Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $16,997.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,992,317,664 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

