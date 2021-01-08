Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.11

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and traded as high as $135.25. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $132.68, with a volume of 726,929 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $609,000.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.