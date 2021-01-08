Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.40

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 97926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $745,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

