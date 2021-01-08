Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,922 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.60. 20,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

