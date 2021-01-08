Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Down 38.2%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s share price traded down 38.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 33,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 17,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Discovery Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

