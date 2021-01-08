Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,069 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 333,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $198.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.