Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

