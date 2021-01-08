Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.65. 128,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,649. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

