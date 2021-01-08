Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.99. The stock had a trading volume of 231,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,497. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $421.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

