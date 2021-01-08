Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

