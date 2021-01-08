Diversified Trust Co Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.01 on Friday, hitting $1,783.35. 75,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,122. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,760.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,597.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,803.73.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

