Diversified Trust Co Has $4.05 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The Home Depot by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.70. 194,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

