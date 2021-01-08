Diversified Trust Co Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 599.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Square were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.24.

SQ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.83. 320,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.81 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock valued at $252,232,783. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

