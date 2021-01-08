Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. 109,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

