Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 2,112,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,783,480. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

