Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after buying an additional 414,962 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $70,609,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.06. 172,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,868. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $417.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

