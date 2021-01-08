Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,976 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

