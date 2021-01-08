Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 143,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 919,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

