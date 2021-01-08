Diversified Trust Co Sells 685 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.84 on Friday, hitting $859.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,111,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $815.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.01, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $623.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $816.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,680 shares of company stock worth $89,452,832. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

