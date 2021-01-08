Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,089 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,127,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,753,024,000 after purchasing an additional 328,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.81.

BABA traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.61. 1,336,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,767,076. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

