DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Hits $11.83 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $2.84 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00274478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.39 or 0.02664976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011897 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.