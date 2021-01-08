DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $12.18 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $2.72 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

