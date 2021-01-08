DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMG is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

