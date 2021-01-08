Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.73 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

