DogeCash (DOGEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,172.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a total market cap of $134,671.59 and approximately $16,172.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00269583 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,832,705 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

