Dogecoin Trading 87.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $404.11 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00422001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,859,052,023 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.