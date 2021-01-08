Dollars (USDX) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dollars token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dollars has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $134,193.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,934,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,832,395 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.