Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) (LON:DCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.35. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,000,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of £32.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) Company Profile (LON:DCI)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (DCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.