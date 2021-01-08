Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. Sells 3,898 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) CFO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $12,395.64.

CHKAQ stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 1,102,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($35.19) by $21.48. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $225.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

