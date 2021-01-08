Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.68. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

