DomRaider Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $543,366.55 and approximately $79.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.