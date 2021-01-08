Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.77

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and traded as high as $43.98. Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 37,130 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.30.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

