DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 85.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 143% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $334,866.16 and $25,817.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00421822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

