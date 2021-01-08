DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 5.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.02. 5,757,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,235,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

DOYU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

